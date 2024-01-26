Kettle What was your favorite tech failure this week? You may well agree with our vultures who for this latest Kettle episode selected theirs to talk about.

We'll give you a hint: our list ranges from software seemingly mucking up a Cybertruck and AI coding assistants harming source code quality to one word: Boeing.

You can replay our chat below – or listen via your favorite podcast distributor: RSS and MP3, Apple, Amazon, Spotify, and Google.

In the thumbnail above, clockwise from top left, we have Richard Speed, Tom Claburn, Brandon Vigliarolo, and host Iain Thomson. This 16-minute episode was produced by Nicole Hemsoth Prickett.

You can tune into previous Kettle discussions here. They are a terrific way to find out what's on the minds of our very human journalists. AI? We've heard of IT. ®