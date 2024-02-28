Swedish garden appliance maker Husqvarna has ported Doom to one of its robotic lawn mowers.

Come April 9, owners of the NERA series in Husqvarna's Automower range will be able to use a companion app to upload the seminal first-person shooter to their grass-scything machines. The NERA boasts a small screen and a "jog wheel" that's actually meant to do things like set the height at which you want the machine to manicure your lawn.

When running Doom, however, turning the wheel left or right navigates your space marine. The mower's START button makes the marine run and pressing the knob in the middle of the jog wheel fires a weapon.

Husqvarna hasn't explained how to perform other important in-game actions such as switching weapons or sprinting. It has offered the video below to demonstratethe game in action.

Youtube Video

If you register for this service, Husqvarna's Connect app will upload the game to the mower on or around April 9. Play will be possible until September 9, after which the app will quietly remove the classic first-person shooter.

Dammit.

The Register fancies the chosen timespan is timed to coincide with northern hemisphere spring and summer – peak season for many owners of lawnmowers. Given that mowing the lawn – even with these fancy robot mowers –is a thankless task, the chance to let off some steam by fragging monsters will surely be welcome.

Husqvarna showed off the port at an event called Dreamhack late in 2023, and said the decision to make it publicly available is a response to the excellent reception it received the first time around.

With the cheapest NERA model The Register can find – the model 310E – carrying a price tag of €2,199 or £1,999 ($2,500), this is a very expensive way to play Doom in a very unsuitable environment. But your money will also buy you a machine that can mow lawns up to 1000m² and tidy up their edges. For some extra coin you can have the gizmo operate without guide wires.

Apologies to US-based reader/gardeners: we couldn't find the NERA range on Husqvarna's American website – which is probably why Husqvarna has limited its distribution of Doom to 34 European countries, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

The NERA thus joins the long list of things capable of running Doom – including bacteria, the Raspberry Pi Pico, and maybe even a bump board (an item found in commercial kitchens).

Happily, Husqvarna hasn't ported the game to any of its other products as of this writing. The Register doesn't fancy Doom on a leaf blower, or hedge trimmer. Thematically, the game fits with the company's scarifiers and dethatchers – devices that rough up turf to help grass grow back better.

Nor has Husqvarna brought the game to its chainsaws – surely a missed opportunity given that tool's vastly gratifying presence in Doom.

What's that you say? Doom on a chainsaw could be a tad dangerous? Fair play: your correspondent has no interest in being the one to prove you wrong. ®