Beyond the core

Webinar There's always someone or something, somewhere poised to change the world. And over two decades ago, Linux took up the mantle.

The open source operating system was young, vibrant, and prolific, and it became so dynamic everyone had to take it seriously. And after the Linux kernel for PCs came embedded Linux, a specialised version of the OS for different devices which enables developers to tackle the most industry-specific requirements, navigate security threats, and streamline application development and deployment.

Although they offer potential to significantly reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) across all manner of devices inhabiting different operational environments, embedded systems also come with a range of constraints that enterprise systems do not. Those range from higher reliability and security requirements to tighter resource availability and the need for prolonged engineering support, for example. As such, it's important to understand not only how to get started with the OS but how to pick the right one for the right deployment.

Esteban Rivera Castillo, Embedded Linux Support Engineer at Wind River, will expertly guide you through the requirements of embedded Linux environments in this webinar on 24 April at 5pm GMT/12pm ET/9am PT. He'll help you understand the business advantages on offer and appreciate aspects of embedded Linux which mean it might not always be the right solution for every use-case.

Sign up to watch it here and we'll send you a reminder when it's time to log in.

Sponsored by Wind River.