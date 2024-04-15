Meeting the challenges of embedded Linux

Webinar Linux may have started out 25 years ago as a tiny acorn, but it has become a mighty oak.

Today's embedded Linux systems can help us meet the most challenging of industry-specific requirements, navigate security threats and streamline application development/deployment whiling reducing TCO across operational areas. But while embedded Linux is built on the same kernel as other types of Linux, it may have constraints which other enterprise operating systems don't.

These include higher reliability and security requirements, tighter resource availability and the need for prolonged engineering support for example. So it's important that software developers and IT professionals working with embedded Linux know how different distributions of the scaled down operating system differ and have enough information to choose the right one for the right deployment.

Prepping you with that knowledge is the aim of this webinar - An insider's view to getting started with Embedded Linux - on 24 April at 5pm GMT/12pm ET/9am PT. Esteban Rivera Castillo, Embedded Linux Support Engineer at Wind River will guide you through the requirements of embedded Linux environments and reveal how its challenges can be overcome to guarantee market success.

Esteban will help you to appreciate the advantages of embedded Linux, but also understand it might not be the right solution for every use case. You'll learn the difference between different distributions and how to explore common security risk issues – a important consideration when it comes to getting application certification.

Sponsored by Wind River.