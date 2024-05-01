The open source R programming language – popular among statisticians and data scientists for performing visualization, machine learning, and suchlike – has patched an arbitrary code execution hole that scored a preliminary CVSS severity rating of 8.8 out of 10.

The vulnerability, tagged CVE-2024-27322, can be exploited by tricking someone into loading a maliciously crafted RDS (R Data Serialization) file into an R-based project, or by fooling them into integrating a poisoned R package into a code base. Doing so will trigger the execution of a code payload within the file or package, which could leak the user's files to another source, delete data, or perform other devilish activities.

The hole was closed in version 4.4.0 of R Core, which was released earlier this month – upgrading ASAP is strongly advised.

The flaw lies in how R deserializes data. R's built-in deserialization feature, which loads information from files to unpack into data structures in memory, is insecure and can be exploited to execute arbitrary code on a victim's machine.

The good news is that it is somewhat complicated to exploit, according to this analysis by Kasimir Schulz and Kieran Evans at AI security shop HiddenLayer. For the nitty-gritty, see their write-up which, as they put it, "involves the use of promise objects and lazy evaluation in R."

The biz offers some proof-of-concept code to exploit this security oversight, which prints out some text when a malicious file is deserialized by R. This code can be swapped out for something far more malicious.

Attacks could target supply chains or even specific individuals

HiddenLayer warns attackers could use the oversight to compromise the software supply chain.

The Comprehensive R Archive Network (CRAN) hosts and distributes over 20,000 R packages, and anyone could upload one – including one that has malicious code secretly embedded into it. At the time the HiddenLayer advisory was written, CRAN's automatic scans didn't check packages for a CVE-2024-27322 exploit.

What's especially concerning is that merely loading a package can trigger the hidden payload. HiddenLayer demonstrated that even opening the R Console could activate arbitrary code execution.

"Like Python's pickle module, the exploitation of this vulnerability depends a lot on the environment of the targeted user but opens a lot of potential attack vectors," HiddenLayer's principal security researcher Kasimir Schulz told The Register.

"These could include social engineering a user to download a malicious file, allowing a file write attack to become a code execution attack, or even allowing a remote attack if a service allows for untrusted RDS formatted data to be uploaded.

"As an example for the targeted approach, a threat actor could craft such a file and sneak into researcher communities under the guise of a researcher seeking help.

"They could then send their code and a 'dataset' in the RDS format to other researchers who have offered to help them, with any who load the RDS file having their entire system compromised."

We've asked CRAN for comment. In the meantime, don't forget to patch. ®