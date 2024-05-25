Kettle Microsoft held its annual Build developer conference this week with that bizarre Copilot+ PC launch tacked on the side.

As many of you have wondered, did no one at Redmond take a look at the Windows Recall feature – which was unveiled during the Arm PC launch with Qualcomm – and say: "Er, this might just backfire?"

To discuss this and more for our latest Kettle episode, we're joined by UK-based vulture Richard Speed, Tobias Mann and Chris Williams over in the US, and your host Iain Thomson. You can replay our post-event catch-up, produced and edited by Nicole Hemsoth Prickett, below.

Youtube Video

For those who yearn for just audio, our Kettle series is available as a podcast via RSS and MP3, Apple, Amazon, and Spotify. Enjoy! ®