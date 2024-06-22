Kettle The US government on Thursday banned Kaspersky Lab from selling its antivirus and other products in America from late July, and from issuing updates and malware signatures from October.

Then on Friday, some of the software maker's top execs, excluding CEO and founder Eugene Kaspersky, were officially sanctioned by Uncle Sam. We've written about it here and here – now what do our vultures personally make of this latest twist? You can replay our end-of-week catch-up below.

Youtube Video

Joining us on this latest 12-minute Kettle is our cybersecurity editor Jessica Lyons plus our very human journalists Tom Claburn, Chris Williams, and Iain Thomson. With thanks to Nicole Hemsoth Prickett and Brandon Vigliarolo behind the scenes.

For those who prefer audio, the Kettle is available as a podcast via RSS and MP3, Apple, Amazon, and Spotify. Feel free to chime in below. ®