British police are investigating an unusual theft: the UK's largest mobile, inflatable planetarium, a regular feature at schools and music festivals..

Local police issued the alert after the inflatable, run by the University of Hertfordshire, was stolen by suspects allegedly driving a silver Land Rover Discovery on October 21. The owners think the crooks intended to take the trailer it was stored in, rather than the stellar dome itself.

Have you seen this dome? - Click to enlarge. Source: Hertfordshire Police

“Our suspicion is that the thieves responsible wanted the trailer and got more than they bargained for with its specialist content. It’s why we are urging them to please return the planetarium and its equipment to us, which would be no use to anyone who didn’t have the expertise to operate it," said Professor Dan McCluskey, Dean of the School of Physics, Engineering and Computer Science.

“We know that for many people, our planetarium is their first or only opportunity to 'visit' space in such an immersive and engaging way. We also know these sessions can have a really positive impact on children in particular, whether to inspire them to want to learn more about our universe, or to even start shaping our astrophysicists of tomorrow."

The exhibit was used in local schools as a learning tool, but it was also a popular attraction at large events such as the internationally renowned World of Music, Arts and Dance (WOMAD) festival, founded by musician Peter Gabriel. That's because there's nothing like a mind-expanding experience at a festival to inspire an interest in science.

“The loss of the planetarium has devastated the university. It has wider repercussions for the public, including local schoolchildren, as they will no longer have the opportunity to explore and learn from it," said Police constable Demi Jessop.

Keep your eyes peeled for the Peelers - Click to enlarge

“I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch. Were you in the area? Did you see suspicious activity or a silver Land Rover Discovery? Please get in touch if you think you can help."

If the motive for the theft was the trailer, then most likely, the exhibit had been dumped somewhere by criminals who didn't realize what they'd stolen. It's certainly going to be hard to convert into cash.

Anonymous tips can be sent to the UK's Crimestoppers hotline. ®