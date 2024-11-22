Those using personal computers with built-in AI services currently are less productive than those using traditional PCs, according to a study conducted by Intel.

The chipmaker, which is currently quite keen to see people buy the AI PCs sold by its hardware partners, came to this conclusion following a commissioned survey [PDF] of 6,000 people in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

The survey found that people lose on average 15 hours a week on what the firm pejoratively characterizes as "digital chores."

Some of these mundane tasks – a set of activities that conveniently falls within the alleged ambit of chatbots, such as writing emails, transcribing meetings, managing files, and so on – can be delegated to generative AI, Chipzilla argues, thereby saving perhaps four of those 15 squandered hours per week.

Intel cites a website that references an unspecified Anthropic study as the source of the four-hour per week savings figure for AI. There is academic research, however, that supports claims about AI assistance and productivity for certain tasks.

Quantitative details aside, achieving the purported time savings looks like it will take further work. The study "highlighted that current AI PC owners spend longer on tasks than their counterparts using traditional PCs," according to Intel.

As the study itself explains, "Many AI users spend a long time identifying how best to communicate with AI tools to get the desired answers or response. Organizations providing AI-assisted products must offer greater education in order to truly showcase the potential of 'everyday AI'."

The Register asked Intel to quantify the task time toll incurred by an inexperienced AI PC user compared to work done on a familiar traditional PC. We've not heard back.

Robert Hallock, Intel vice president and general manager of client AI and technical marketing, argues that the challenge for AI PC makers is reeducating knowledge workers, so AI tech is a help rather than a hindrance. "Our role as technology leaders is to support this transition to AI-assisted living and equip consumers with the knowledge they need to use an AI PC efficiently and ethically," he said in a statement.

Intel and its partners clearly have a lot of promotional work to do to convince the public that they can benefit from AI PCs. According to the study, 86 percent of consumers have never heard of or used an AI PC.

Lack of familiarity with AI PCs leads to what the study describes as "misconceptions," which include the following: 44 percent of respondents believe AI PCs are a gimmick or futuristic; 53 percent believe AI PCs are only for creative or technical professionals; 86 percent are concerned about the privacy and security of their data when using an AI PC; and 17 percent believe AI PCs are not secure or regulated.

Getting the word out about the wonders of AI appears to have some impact on AI PC appeal. Just 32 percent of respondents unfamiliar with AI PCs said they'd consider purchasing one for their next upgrade, whereas among those who have already used an AI PC, that figure rises to 64 percent.

So far, however, AI PC evangelism among those making the devices isn't having much impact on PC sales. ®