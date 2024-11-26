Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 24H2 has issues with USB-connected devices that support the Scanner Communication Language (eSCL) protocol. A compatibility hold has been applied to the hardware.

The hold means that hardware connected to a USB device supporting the eSCL protocol will not be offered an upgrade to Windows 11 24H2.

Microsoft said: "This issue primarily affects USB-connected multifunction devices or standalone scanners that support scan functionality and the eSCL protocol."

According to Microsoft, the issue lies in device discovery. Install Windows 11 24H2, wait for it to discover USB-connected peripherals, and… nothing. Or as Microsoft put it: "You might observe that your device does not discover the USB-connected peripheral and the device discovery does not complete."

The company added: "This issue is caused due to the device not switching out of eSCL mode to USB mode, which allows the scanner drivers to be matched."

It isn't just scanners affected by the safeguard; Microsoft also warned that any device connected over an eSCL protocol would be affected. This might include printers, modems, and fax machines.

We're not sure how many fax machines are still in use these days, although the Windows Fax and Scan application is a delightful throwback to the days of Vista and has endured pretty much unchanged into the era of Windows 11.

Unless a user is running an Arm version of Windows 10 or 11 – but there are probably more fax machines screeching away than Windows on Arm users.

The eSCL protocol comes from the Mopria eSCL specification. It enables driverless scanning over a network – Ethernet or Wi-Fi – or USB connections.

The hold applies to Windows Update upgrades, meaning it should be possible to bypass it and manually install Windows 11 24H2 if a user is desperate for Microsoft's latest and greatest. Otherwise, Microsoft advises hanging fire until there is a resolution for the affected users. ®