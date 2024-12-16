Asia In Brief Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has once again argued for Indian workers to spend 70 hours a week in paid employment.

Murthy called for the long working hours in October 2023 and then again in January 2024, and recently shared his opinion that two-day weekends were a mistake.

His views have earned plenty of criticism, but he's not backing down. On Sunday he addressed the Indian chamber of Commerce's centenary celebration and reportedly argued 70-hour weeks are necessary because millions of Indian citizens remain in poverty, so those who have jobs should work long hours and embrace entrepreneurialism to create jobs for others.

Beijing warns on AI mashups

China's National Radio and Television Administration last week warned locals not to remix classic videos using AI.

A notice pointed out that classic videos are being altered using AI and posted as short videos, and cautioned that such activities are contrary to the spirit of the original works and legally dubious.

The notice mentions historical martial arts drama The Dream of Red Mansions – a production set in the 18th century which has been remixed with AI to include one of its characters riding on a motorcycle.

The Administration called on local authorities to watch out for – and cull – such videos.

India extends PC and server import license scheme

India's Ministry of Commerce last week extended the controversial scheme that requires tech hardware manufacturers to secure an import permit.

The nation introduced the requirement in 2023 without warning, leading the tech industry to lobby against it on grounds it represented an unwelcome bureaucratic chore and therefore sent a signal that India was making life hard for tech businesses even as it courted them to move manufacturing operations to its shores.

India later excluded PCs from the scheme – a change that went down well.

Last week, however, India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade extended the licensing requirement for all of 2025, and once again included laptops, tablets, and all-in-one PCs in its regulation. Servers also remain on the list.

India has attracted many tech manufacturers during 2024, and continues to promote itself as fine place to do business for those who want supply chains less dependent on China – thanks to its growing domestic market and a skilled workforce capable of building products for export.

The portal at which manufacturers must apply for licenses was open for just three days – December 13 to 15 – and news of the scheme's extension was posted on December 11.

TSMC Japan's first fab ready to cook

TSMC's Japanese leader, Yuichi Horita, last week revealed the semiconductor giant's first fab in the country will start mass production before the end of this year.

Japanese outlet Nikkei reported Horita said the plant has achieved the same quality as TSMC's Taiwan facilities. However the plant doesn't boast TSMC's leading-edge 2nm process, and will instead build down to 6nm while also offering less sophisticated silicon for customers who request it.

APAC Dealbook

Deals and alliances we spotted around the region last week include:

Australian logistics software vendor WiseTech announced it would acquire BSM Global – a provider of trade management software that integrates with major ERP suites. Also in Australia, local architectural solutions outfit Capsifi was acquired by Orbus Software.

Bain Capital and investment firm KKR continue to duel for control of control of Japanese IT services outfit Fuji Soft. Bain last week reportedly raised its offer by ¥150 per share ($1), after KRR raised its previous offer by a single Yen!

Singaporean superapp Grab nominated AWS as its preferred cloud provider.

Japanese giants Sharp and KDDI announced plans to build an AI datacenter in what will soon be a former Sharp LCD plant. Supermicro is slated to assist in the development and operation of the datacenter.

