Windows 11 24H2 is still causing problems with multifunction devices despite Microsoft marking an issue with the eSCL scan protocol as resolved.

A Register reader got in touch to say they still had trouble with a Canon ImageClass MF269dw, a multifunction printer, copier, scanner, and fax machine.

They said: "It works on a Windows 10 machine, but not on Windows 11, unless both the computer and the scanner are on wired Ethernet."

Our reader also noted that a Canon technician they'd spoken to said the issue was "erratic," adding: "It seems to work or fail randomly for different users in different situations."

Microsoft issued a compatibility safeguard hold on USB-connected devices using the Scanner Communication Language (eSCL) protocol in November after users who installed the Windows update experienced glitches with device discovery. The issue was reported resolved by Microsoft in December.

However, it seems that KB5048667 might not have fixed all the problems for Canon owners. According to our reader: "Canon support tells me that the 24H2 eSCL issue still is not fixed."

We asked Microsoft about the situation, but despite telling us it was looking into the problem on Friday, December 20, the company has yet to provide any further details.

Canon was more forthcoming. A spokesperson told The Register it was aware of a problem impacting devices using ScanGear MF.

ScanGear MF is a scanner driver provided by Canon and allows customers to configure advanced settings for scanning.

Canon does not appear to be changing its code to rectify whatever problems had been brought on by the Windows 11 update.

The spokesperson said: "Microsoft is currently working on an OS amendment to resolve this and we are keeping in close contact with them. The timing for resolving this is yet to be confirmed by Microsoft, however we expect to receive the plan to fix in January 2025."

Customers affected by the issue, which manifests itself with a communications error message, according to Canon's support forum, are advised to use either native Microsoft software solutions or go fully wired via USB.

One delightfully retro "native Microsoft software solution" that we reckon could be fired up is the Windows Fax and Scan app, which is still included with Windows 11 (but not the Arm edition). The application turned up in Windows Vista and features a user interface that is a throwback to yesteryear before toolbars grew in size and Copilots were fired at any application unable to dodge out of the way.

It's an amusing bit of nostalgia but less than ideal for customers who were used to a particular way of working until Microsoft broke it with Windows 11 24H2. ®