The beta version of Ubuntu 25.04, the next interim release of this Linux OS, has arrived.

According to Canonical's official schedule, the final release of Plucky Puffin is due in two weeks as we write – April 17. The Plucky beta appeared a little after that of Fedora 42, which we looked at in late March. Both projects sync their release cycles to the semi-annual release cycle of GNOME, which is their default desktop, but Ubuntu's schedule is stricter – Fedora's is more flexible, and a release is delayed if testing reveals problems.

Ubuntu 25.04 sports the latest kernel and GNOME, but it's no lightweight – click to enlarge

This is an interim release of Ubuntu. Long-term releases appear only in even-numbered years, meaning that 25.04 will only be supported for nine months. In our testing, interim releases are usually completely fine and show no significant problems. The main difference is that you'll have to upgrade much sooner. When upgrading, Fedora lets you skip a release to get current, but Ubuntu doesn't. So, if you choose Plucky, you will need to update to October's 25.10 release, and then next year to 26.04, which will be the next LTS.

Although it was only released a few days beforehand, this version uses kernel 6.14, thanks to Canonical's policy of using fresher Linux kernels, introduced last August. The default desktop edition uses GNOME 48, which we looked at last month, so it will inherit the changes we reported then, such as tweaks to performance and hardware support, and the new digital-wellbeing settings. Evince is gone, replaced by GNOME's new Document Viewer, codenamed Papers.

The new 'Papers', called Document Viewer in the launcher, can handle PDF comments – click to enlarge

As usual, Ubuntu has slightly tweaked GNOME with its own Yaru theme, and the dock's app launcher button is the Ubuntu logo. As usual, a few pre-installed extensions refine the GNOME experience slightly. Three of these get their own page in the Settings app: Desktop icons, the dock, and the tiling assistant. Additionally, Ubuntu's AppIndicators allows status icons in the top panel.

The Plucky beta now has the latest Firefox 137 – here with vertical tabs turned on – click to enlarge

This release gets the latest LibreOffice 25.2 and the new GIMP 3.0. It includes a few apps packaged as Snaps: The latest Firefox 137 with vertical tabs support, Thunderbird 128 ESR, and the new Security Center. The latest version of NetworkManager offers improved IPv6 handling, and Nvidia users get Dynamic Boost support. Under the hood, there's everyone's favorite system management daemon, systemd 257.

Although a few of the official flavors use the Calamares installer, most stick with Canonical's own installer, based on Subiquity. This has a few improvements this time around. Dual-boot support is better – the installer explains what's going on more clearly, and so long as you've freed up some disk space, it can dual-boot with a Windows installation that's using Microsoft's BitLocker disk encryption. This matters because these days some PC vendors enable BitLocker by default.

If you're lucky enough to own a supported Arm64 computer, there's now a unified Arm64 ISO that can install the OS on multiple models of hardware, including laptops with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor – or "Copilot+ PCs" as the Microsoft marketing department labels them.

We tried the default GNOME edition, and also Xubuntu 25.04 with Xfce 4.20. At this stage, it's a big download. Ubuntu Desktop is over six gigabytes in size, and Xubuntu isn't much smaller at 4.59 GB. Under GNOME, we saw about 1.3 GB of RAM in use, and over 900 MB under Xfce. In its current state, this is not a lightweight OS, and both editions suffered non-fatal errors during installation. Right now, this beta feels rather less ready than the Fedora one. We have confidence that the problems will be smoothed out before release, and we have some hope that the installation image will get substantially smaller.

There is still some way to go yet for this Puffin to whir into flight, but the signs are encouraging – especially the new ability to dual-boot with an encrypted copy of Windows. That could be a big win with Windows 10's end-of-support date getting ever closer. ®