Ukrainian hackers claim to have taken out the IT infrastructure at Russia's Gaskar Integration plant, one of the largest suppliers of drones for its army, and also destroyed massive amounts of technical data related to drone production.

Or, as described by the hacking collective (per Google translate), they "deeply penetrated" the drone manufacturer "to the very tonsils of demilitarization and denazification."

BO Team (also known as Black Owl) announced the breach on its Telegram channel, and claimed to have carried out the operation alongside fellow hackers the Ukrainian Cyber Alliance "and one very well-known organization, the mention of which makes Vanya's bottle receivers explode," according to a Google translation of the Russian text.

While the "very well-known organization" isn't named, BO Team included a link to Ukraine's Ministry of Defence.

China is providing assistance in the production and training of specialists of Gaskar Group

The military intelligence agency, working alongside the attackers, "carried out large-scale work to capture the entire network and server infrastructure of Gaskar Group, collect valuable information about the UAVs being produced and prospective, and then destroy the information and disable this infrastructure," the Telegram post continued.

This reportedly included 47TB of technical information about the production of Russian drones, and BO Team claims to have destroyed all of the information on Gaskar's servers, including 10TB of backup files.

"By the way, from the information we received, China is providing assistance in the production and training of specialists of Gaskar Group," the hackers added via Telegram.

BO Team also posted what they claim to be confidential employee questionnaires [PDF].

Neither Gaskar nor the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence responded to The Register's inquiries.

On their own Telegram channel, the Ukrainian Cyber Alliance said they also stole "all the source code" before destroying everything.

"The network went down so thoroughly that the doors in the building were blocked," the pro-Ukraine crew wrote, per Google translate. "To open them, the administration had to turn on the fire alarm. Most likely, the defense order is on the verge of failure, and thousands of drones will not get to the front in the near future." ®