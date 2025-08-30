opinion To fight the enshittification of software, the first step is to pinpoint why and how it happens. Some observers are trying to do that.

There are trends in software, and in software development, that everyone deplores… but for many people, it is terribly bad manners to point fingers at the projects doing it. We find it refreshing to encounter writers who are willing to poke their heads above the battlements and do just that. Here are some we noticed recently.

Ukrainian developer Kyrylo Silin asks a hard question: Why do software developers love complexity?. He proceeds to call out some of the causes. Marketing trumps simplicity; programming is a creative act, and it's satisfying to craft complex solutions to problems. He notes the well-known issues of legacy systems, technical debt, team and collaboration dynamics, and the competitive pressure to innovate. He compares software to building the pyramids:

When you look at a Pyramid, only a moment later you notice your mouth is open wide in awe (close it now). Simplicity, on the other hand, doesn't hold any secrets inside. It's invisible until you realize it's genius. Complexity shouts, "Look at me!", while simplicity whispers "Did you notice?". One thing for sure, though, simplicity often wins in the long run. After the initial amazement is gone, it's the function that quietly does the job that most people need.

We thought it was interesting than he levels an accusatory finger at React in particular, rather than at other monster frameworks such as Node.js or Angular, or even Javascript as a whole. The link to justfuckingusehtml.com gave us a grin, though.

First Grug teach code. Now Grug teach design.

One of our favorite calls for simplicity is Grug. Phrased in jokey caveman-style language, The Grug Brained Developer explains itself: A layman's guide to thinking like the self-aware smol brained. Even the URL is simple: grugbrain.dev. Its source code is on on Github under this eloquent license:

Grug 1-Clause License do what want

That's it. As a result, others have adapted Grug, for instance The Grug Brained Data Scientist and Grug's Guide to Sound. It seems that the fake-primitive style is too much for some people; for instance, we found this "English translation".

Grug was written by Carson Gross of Big Sky Software, who created intercooler.js and its successor HTMX. This vulture grug brain too smol to know which end pick these up. Him like HTMX essay memes though.

Grug originally spoke up in 2022. A week ago, a new Grug appeared: Grug.design. The website itself, though, is far from as simple as it could be, and looking at the source code, the phrase "Just fucking use HTML" did spring immediately to mind. We suspect this Grug is not the real Grug.

Back to 1980? No. Try 1974.

What Grug is trying to get at is, we feel, a more emphatic restatement of Kernighan's Law:

Everyone knows that debugging is twice as hard as writing a program in the first place. So if you're as clever as you can be when you write it, how will you ever debug it?

Brian Kernighan is the person who coined the name "UNIX" and invented the "Hello, world" programming language demonstration. We have expressed our admiration before, when he came out of retirement in 2022 to add Unicode support to AWK. He stated his eponymous law in the 1974 book The Elements of Programming Style [PDF]. If he has to make allowance for not being as clever as he thinks, the rest of us very definitely need to listen.

Small targets may be as valid as big ones

A 2016 article, originally titled "Xz format inadequate for long-term archiving" but now the more general "Xz format inadequate for general use", has recently resurfaced in several places, including Hacker News.

It makes many specific cases against the code of the XZ compression tool that Linux uses in many places. If the world had paid more attention, then a great deal of inconvenience could have been averted. Last year, a backdoor in xz caused issues in many distros, including a delay to the Ubuntu 24.04 beta program and wider concern in FOSS circles.

The criticisms in the article are detailed and mostly highly technical, but the points are more general. The author, Antonio Diaz Diaz, illustrates this with multiple quotes from Professor Tony Hoare, an outstanding British computer science academic and the inventor of the Quicksort algorithm. In 1980, Hoare won the Turing Award. His Turing Aware lecture is entitled The Emperor's Old Clothes. Diaz offers a very readable plain text version, but Fermat's Library has an annotated version that may be helpful. It's readable and funny, as is his earlier Software Design: A Parable from 1975.

If you haven't got the time for The Emperor's Old Clothes right now, but want a taste, just read the quotations in the XZ paper.

Retro tech has lessons to teach

A few days ago, The Register asked why we're falling back in love with retro tech. Well, one reason is that the older systems are simpler, and that makes them far easier to understand. We're nostalgic for 16-bit computers, or even eight-bit ones, because 32-bit ones quickly got too complicated to grok.

One could make a strong case that the last two really big advancements in software were Linux, which in 1991 freed Unix from the shackles of multiple proprietary implementations, and then in 1993, Windows NT, which removed most of the restrictions that crippled PC-compatible computers. Both were enabled by the advent of cheap, mass-market 32-bit x86 computers, mostly thanks to Intel's 80386SX chip in 1988.

Thirty-two-bit computers gave programmers a lot of room to experiment: the best part of four gigabytes of RAM. In 1999, the infant Register reported on AMD's new 64-bit x86 architecture, and in 2001 that it wouldn't ship until 2003.

In other words, a decade after NT, the few remaining restrictions were lifted. Code could grow as big as developers wanted. Now, we are drowning in it. For a third of a century, ever-growing computer capacity has meant Worse is Better has held true. Nothing lasts forever, and things are changing. Dennard scaling is running out. More cores don't make computers faster: Amdahl's Law proved that in 1967. Adding more programmers to a project doesn't make writing software faster: Fred Brooks's The Mythical Man-Month [PDF] spelled that out in 1975.

Our global society runs on consumption and waste, and that applies equally to software. That can't last forever, either. If Russia gets away with invading Ukraine, then the People's Republic of China could be emboldened to invade the Republic of China – or Taiwan as the rest of the world calls it, since only 12 countries recognize it as a state. That's a problem, since some 90 per cent of the most advanced chips are made there. (In case you doubt a Taiwanese source, The Economist agrees.)

Meanwhile, climate change will really start to get serious soon. As the latest research indicates, the Gulf Stream will probably stop in by 2035 to 2040:

our finding that deep convection in many models stops in the next decade or two, and that this is a tipping point which pushes the northern AMOC into a terminal decline from which it will take centuries to recover, if at all.

In case the paper is a little impenetrable, the Guardian has an explainer.

High-tech chips and software will be the least of our worries, but we will have to deal with artisanal software that can be maintained by hand. ®