Oracle on Tuesday laid off more than 100 workers in Washington State and more than 250 in California, though we're told that the database giant may be firing thousands around the world.

The company has not responded to our requests to confirm the many social media reports of a broad reduction in force.

The Register heard from one affected individual who estimated that Big Red has let go of at least 1,000 employees.

"This all comes after reaching an all-time high stock price so it doesn't make much sense from my lens," our source said, adding that it appears Oracle plans another round of cuts in October.

Oracle in June reported $57.4 billion in revenue for fiscal year 2025, up eight percent.

"FY25 was a very good year – but we believe FY26 will be even better as our revenue growth rates will be dramatically higher," said Oracle CEO Safra Catz in a statement accompanying the June financial report.

The Washington State Employment Security Department's WARN database shows Oracle filed a notice on September 2 to eliminate 101 jobs in Seattle, effective November 3. This follows similar notices sent two weeks ago to advise of over 300 redundancies in California and Washington.

Salesforce, too Salesforce on Tuesday also sent a WARN notice to Washington State officials, indicating that the company is eliminating 93 jobs. The notice follows remarks by CEO Marc Benioff on Friday about how the company shed 4,000 support roles due to AI.

The California Employment Development Department provided The Register with three WARN notices Oracle's HR SVP Anje Dodson filed with the agency on Tuesday, each covering a different office in the state.

The Oracle Pleasanton Campus Facility, acquired with the company's 2005 purchase of PeopleSoft and the site of prior job cuts in August, is set to lose an additional 36 employees.

Affected job titles include: Application Developer (2, 4, and 5), Business Analyst 4-Ops, Consulting Technical Manager, IT Business Implementation Analyst 3, IT Manager, IT Senior Director, Program Manager 4-ProdDev, Program Manager 5-ProdDev, Programmer Analyst 4-IT, Programmer Analyst 5-IT, QA Analyst 5-ProdDev, QA Snr Manager-ProdDev, Site Reliability Developer 3, Software Developer - Architect, Software Developer (4, 5), Software Development Senior Director, System Administrator 5-IT, and Technical Analyst 4-Support.

Oracle put part of its Pleasanton facility up for lease in 2022.

Jobs are also going at Oracle’s Redwood Shores Campus Facility, where 187 employees will be shown the door. Affected job titles include a similar mix of roles, as well as data scientists, marketing, product management, administrative, and tax positions.

And the Oracle Santa Clara Campus Facility is set to lose 31 positions – a mix of titles similar to those listed above.

This latest round of cuts in California is set to take effect between November 3-5, 2025.

A thread on Reddit indicates Oracle is also cutting jobs in other US locations, and in other countries including India. Those commenting on the cuts suggest Big Red is cutting cloud-related positions to reduce costs following AI-related expenditures, a claim also made about recent layoffs at Microsoft.

The Register has previously heard that as Oracle built its cloudy business unit, it recruited aggressively from other hyperscalers and paid top dollar for experienced talent. Perhaps those salad days are over?

The US Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Wednesday said that the employment picture in the US remained largely unchanged.

"The number and rate of layoffs and discharges in July were unchanged at 1.8 million and 1.1 percent, respectively. Layoffs and discharges decreased in professional and business services (-130,000) but increased in federal government (+5,000)," the BLS report said.

Last month, President Trump fired BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer after a disappointing jobs report. ®