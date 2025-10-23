The saga of the Great Space Shuttle Relocation has taken another turn after US lawmakers asked the Department of Justice to look into alleged lobbying by the Smithsonian museum to prevent a possible transfer of Discovery to Houston, Texas.

This is a silly attempt to silence the Smithsonian from publicly defending their full and permanent 'right, title and interest' of Discovery...

A letter, sent by US Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Congressman Randy Weber (TX-14) has asked for an investigation into possible violations of the Anti-Lobbying Act by Smithsonian Institution staff in connection with attempts to derail the passage and implementation of the Space Shuttle provision of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA).

What's the Space Shuttle provision, you ask? The act talks about a "space vehicle" that has flown into space and carried astronauts. This doesn't necessarily mean Space Shuttle Discovery. However, both sides of the argument certainly believe it does.

Earlier this month, the war of words over the possible relocation of the vehicle intensified, with NASA and the Smithsonian estimating that a move to Houston would cost between $120 million and $150 million (excluding the cost of housing the orbiter) and require dismantling Discovery for transport. A spokesperson for Senator Cornyn's office later told The Register the total cost was more likely to be in the region of $5 million to $8 million.

Yesterday, the lawmakers said: "the Institution has circulated cost estimates that exceed quotes from experienced private-sector logistics firms by more than tenfold and has falsely claimed the shuttle's wings would need to be removed for transport, a claim not supported by industry experts.

"These activities raise significant concerns under the Anti-Lobbying Act, which prohibits the use of appropriated funds for communications intended to influence members of the public to pressure Congress regarding legislation or appropriations matters."

Joe Stief, a healthcare investor and creator of the KeepTheShuttle movement, said, "This is a silly attempt to silence the Smithsonian from publicly defending their full and permanent 'right, title and interest' of Discovery."

Stief noted that the claim about the need to dismantle the Discovery and the cost of relocation, estimated to be between $120 million and $150 million, was not solely of the Smithsonian's making. US space agency NASA was involved, too. Both, he said, are "organizations who designed, flew, transported and now preserve the shuttle."

Stief has a point. NASA and the Smithsonian are very familiar with the orbiter.

The details behind the lower quotes and how Discovery would be kept intact have yet to be published. However, a report from the Congressional Research Service (CRS) included a preliminary estimate from "a private company with experience of moving large vehicles," which came to $8 million for transporting the orbiter by ground and barge. The report also notes, "Any of these costs might change as the details of the move are clarified."

Although the OBBBA authorizes the funds for the relocation, the US government is currently shut down. US citizens will no doubt be delighted their representatives have found the time to squabble over a long-retired spacecraft rather than deal with other issues. ®