Raspberry Pi has raised prices across much of its latest lineup while launching a new $45 Raspberry Pi 5 with 1GB of RAM, it's first sub-$50 model in the series.

The increases hit the entire Pi 5 range: the 2GB model jumps $5 to $55, while the 16GB version rises $25 from $120 to $145. Select Raspberry Pi 4 models are also affected, with the 4GB version increasing to $60 (up $5) and the 8GB to $85 (up $10). The 16GB Compute Module 5 saw a $20 hike.

Lower-density Pi 4 models, the Pi 3 Model B+, and earlier boards remain unchanged, as does the Pi Zero.

The new Raspberry Pi 5 has just 1 GB of RAM and slips in at $45. In October 2025, Pi supremo Eben Upton noted that lower RAM densities weren't suffering as much as others. The company, therefore, has some wiggle room at the 1 GB mark.

Raspberry Pi hiked the prices of several other computers in October, and given the ongoing memory shortages the latest round of rises aren't surprising.

CEO Eben Upton previously attributed the inflation to memory price pressures driven by AI infrastructure demand. Memory costs have climbed steeply throughout 2025. Researchers warned in November that prices could double year-over-year, while Samsung raised prices 60 percent amid surging AI-related demand.

Upton said today: "The current pressure on memory prices, driven by competition from the AI infrastructure rollout, is painful but ultimately temporary. We remain committed to driving down the cost of computing and look forward to unwinding these price increases once it abates."

He also pointed out that a 1 GB Raspberry Pi 4 could be had for the same price as a 256 MB Raspberry Pi 1 from 2012 – $35.

Neat, but cold comfort for users who need more memory for modern applications and must now pay more, thanks in large part to the ravenous RAM requirements of AI. ®