Whether you're training foundation models or deploying agentic AI applications, one thing is clear: GPU compute cycles are precious, and they’re getting harder to fully use. During training, checkpointing can stall progress while data is written to slow network storage. During inferencing, even millisecond latencies can degrade user experiences and drive-up costs.

Enter Hammerspace Tier 0: a solution that turns the local NVMe storage within a cluster of GPU servers into a new tier of lightning-fast shared storage, managed and protected by Hammerspace. It can be activated in hours, with no forklift upgrades or complex integrations. You just get instant access to fast, shared storage that keeps pace with your GPUs.

Tier 0 delivers up to 10x the performance of traditional network storage, on-prem or in the cloud. That lets you reduce checkpointing time, increase GPU usage, and improve response times for inferencing and agentic AI. And because Tier 0 is just another tier within the Hammerspace Data Platform, moving data between on-prem storage systems and cloud compute clusters is a snap.

Finally, by letting you use the NVMe capacity you already own, Tier 0 eliminates the need for additional storage systems, saving power, space, and budget. In large GPU clusters, the savings can add up to millions of dollars.

