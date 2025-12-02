Mistral AI has released a suite of open source models under the Mistral 3 banner, aiming to scale from a mobile device or drone up to multi-GPU datacenter beasts.

While the French company does not share its training data, the decision to open source the models under the Apache 2.0 license is notable. "Open sourcing our models is about empowering the developer community and really putting AI in people's hands, allowing them to own their AI future," Mistral said.

Mistral Large 3 is the big brother of the lineup and has been trained on a variety of languages, meaning non-English speakers can employ it. "Most AI labs focus on their native language, but Mistral Large 3 was trained on a wide variety of languages, making advanced AI useful for billions who speak different native languages," the firm said.

While other AI platforms also claim multilingual abilities, most tend to be optimized for English (and only "likely" to reply in the language of the prompt), as with OpenAI's models.

Mistral AI boasted of the scalability (only the most relevant experts activate per task), efficiency (processing is distributed over specialized sub-models), and adaptability of its mixture of experts (MoE) architecture, but Mistral 3 is its most flexible development.

Mistral 3 has models small enough to run on drones, mobile devices, or laptops. According to the company, there are nine models across three sizes (14B, 8B, and 3B parameters) and three variants: a pre-training Base, a chat-optimized Instruct, and Reasoning with complex logic.

The plan is for customers to select the foundation that best matches their priorities. "In many cases," the company noted, "smaller models aren't just sufficient – they're superior. They're faster. And they can operate in environments where large models would otherwise fail."

Running on a single GPU cuts hardware costs and makes offline or edge use more practical, but there are other benefits to smaller case-specific models. Earlier research from Mistral AI highlighted the importance of selecting the right model for a given use case, a lesson that applies to any AI vendor as companies charge headlong into the technology.

Founded in 2023, Mistral AI has quickly become a prominent European contender in a market dominated by US and Chinese players. Microsoft partnered with the startup in 2024 to bring Mistral Large to Azure, and by September 2025 the company had closed a €1.7 billion Series C at an €11.7 billion valuation. Its portfolio now includes a range of AI services, including its own chatbot, Le Chat.

Mistral remains privately held, but like many AI vendors its revenue is thought to be far smaller than the investment flowing into it.

As well as announcing new models, the company also inked a deal this week with HSBC to roll out AI services across the banking giant's systems. ®