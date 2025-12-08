Microsoft has begun rolling out a public preview of native support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP) in the latest Windows 11 Insider builds, edging its much-touted “agentic OS” vision closer to reality.

The update is rolling out to Windows Insiders on the Dev and Beta channels as part of build 26220.7344 and provides insight into where Microsoft is going with the technology. At first glance, it looks far better thought-out than the disastrous Windows Recall unveiling, but users might still be a little jumpy about the prospect of agents running in the operating system.

Microsoft previewed the functionality at its Build event earlier this year, but the Windows Insider Dev and Beta releases indicate what the service will look like when it's out in the wild.

MCP is an open standard that provides AI agents with a universal way to connect with apps, tools, and services. Think of it as USB-C for AI. Microsoft is not first to the MCP party by any means, but it is determined to make Windows into an agentic OS, which needs native MCP support to be useful.

The default behavior in the public preview is locked down. Microsoft said, "By default, all agent connectors in the Windows on-device registry will be contained in a secure environment with their own identity and audit trail." There are two connectors built into this release – one for File Explorer, which allows an agent to roam local files with the user's consent, and another for Windows Settings, which allows an agent to make changes to the device's settings.

It's neat stuff, but Microsoft still has to deal with the unease and mistrust with which users regard its AI ambitions, many of whom would prefer the company concentrate on rectifying Windows' weaknesses before crowbarring more AI-related functionality into the operating system. The company's AI boss, Mustafa Suleyman, called cynicism over the technology "mind-blowing", although the negative reaction to the company's infamous "Copilot finishing your code before you finish your coffee" post suggests its customers reckon Redmond's priorities are currently misplaced.

The Windows Insider release indicates that Microsoft is continuing to pursue its vision of Windows as an agentic OS. Although the update has some useful upcoming features, such as turning on Quick Machine Recovery for Windows Professional devices that are not domain-joined, and the long-awaited production release of Windows MIDI Services for MIDI 2.0, it is the arrival of the public preview of native support for MCP on Windows that points to the future.

There is no indication of when Microsoft intends to make native support for MCP generally available in Windows, but the technology's presence in the Windows Insider Beta channel suggests it will be sooner rather than later. ®