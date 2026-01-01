Bork!Bork!Bork! Today's example of bork-in-the-wild shows that Microsoft is not the only game in town when it comes to screens having an IT moment in public. No, there will be no orders on this Firefox-based drive-thru kiosk at Wendy's.

Wendy's is a fast-food chain, predominantly found in the US, with a few scattered locations elsewhere around the world. It is notable for serving square hamburger patties in round buns, and a few examples of the company's goods can be glimpsed in the menu – the "Baconator" sounds particularly alluring.

However, at this drive-thru, an eagle-eyed Register reader was offered a side of bork with his order, along with a plea to "Restart Firefox manually!"

Would you like some bork with that? - click to enlarge

ready for my close up...

Exactly how that would be achieved with the limited resources available at the kiosk is unclear. Perhaps an overeager opening of the car door could jolt the system into action, or attaching the USB keyboard that every self-respecting IT professional carries at all times.

Whatever, despite the professionalism evident in the zip ties and sticky tape holding the kiosk's enclosure together, Firefox is not cooperating. The browser appears to be running in Kiosk mode (although there are several possibilities for what mKiosk might be in this context).

The purpose of Kiosk mode in Firefox, as well as elsewhere, is to keep things as simple as possible. User access is intentionally limited, and the expectation is that the kiosk operator will have configured the hardware to deal with every eventuality. In this instance, however, it appears that some sort of reset is underway which has resulted in a clearing of settings and a request to restart the browser.

Somewhere, an engineer has doubtless been notified of an issue and will at some point issue a remote reset command. Although when presented with the mouthwatering alternative of a Baconator instead of immediately hitting the remote reset button ... well, we know what we'd do. ®