The Python Software Foundation (PSF) has an extra $1.5 million heading its way, after AI upstart Anthropic entered into a partnership aimed at improving security in the Python ecosystem.

“This investment will enable the PSF to make crucial security advances to CPython and the Python Package Index (PyPI) benefiting all users, and it will also sustain the foundation’s core work supporting the Python language, ecosystem, and global community,” wrote the organization’s deputy executive director Loren Crary. CPython is the reference implementation of the Python language and PyPI is a repository of software for Python devs.

“Anthropic’s funds will enable the PSF to make progress on our security roadmap, including work designed to protect millions of PyPI users from attempted supply-chain attacks,” she added.

Crary thinks this effort may benefit other FOSS projects.

“One of the advantages of this project is that we expect the outputs we develop to be transferable to all open source package repositories. As a result, this work has the potential to ultimately improve security across multiple open source ecosystems, starting with the Python ecosystem.”

Anthropic hasn’t publicly explained its motives here, but it offers a Python SDK and is a known user of the PyTorch deep learning framework – a machine learning library for Python – so has a clear interest in keeping the Python ecosystem secure.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for Anthropic’s remarkable support, and we hope you will join us in thanking them for their investment in the PSF and the Python community,” Crary’s post states. Which perhaps shows another reason Anthropic decided to work with the PSF.

Tuesday was a busy day for Anthropic, which also announced it will expand the Labs it uses for “incubating experimental products at the frontier of Claude’s capabilities.”

Anthropic’s Chief Product Officer Mike Krieger, who co-founded Instagram, will join the Labs and work with Ben Mann, the head of product engineering at the AI company.

“Ami Vora—who joined Anthropic at the end of 2025—will lead the Product organization, partnering closely with Rahul Patil, our CTO, to scale the Claude experiences that millions of users rely on every day,” the company’s post states.

Company president Daniela Amodei said the expanded labs are needed because “The speed of advancement in AI demands a different approach to how we build, how we organize, and where we focus.” She reckons the company now has “the right structure in place to support the most critical motions for our Product organization – discovering experimental products at the frontier of Claude’s capabilities, and scaling them responsibly to meet the needs of our enterprise customers and growing user base.” ®