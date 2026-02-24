Soon, developers who just want to make Android apps for sideloading will have to register with Google. Thirty-seven technology companies, nonprofits, and civil society groups think that the Chocolate Factory should keep its nose out of third-party app stores and have asked its leadership to reconsider.

The signatories, including Article 19, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the Free Software Foundation, F-Droid, Fastmail, and Vivaldi, on Tuesday published an open letter to Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, founders and board members Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and Vijaya Kaza, general manager for app and ecosystem trust, to voice their opposition to the plan.

"While we do recognize the importance of platform security and user safety, the Android platform already includes multiple security mechanisms that do not require central registration," the letter says.

"Forcibly injecting an alien security model that runs counter to Android's historic open nature threatens innovation, competition, privacy, and user freedom. We urge Google to withdraw this policy and work with the open-source and security communities on less restrictive alternatives."

In August 2025, Google announced that apps installed on certified Android devices would need to be tied to a verified developer account. Developers must complete identity checks, with a $25 one-time fee for standard distribution accounts.

"Starting next year, Android will require all apps to be registered by verified developers in order to be installed by users on certified Android devices," the company said. "This creates crucial accountability, making it much harder for malicious actors to quickly distribute another harmful app after we take the first one down."

The verification scheme [PDF], in early preview since November 2025, opens to all developers in March 2026. Come September, when the system will be extended to Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand, developers who have not verified their identities and registered their apps will have their apps blocked from installation on certified Android devices.

This doesn't change much for Android developers distributing applications through Google Play – Google has required them to be verified since 2023. Nor does it affect alternative Android or AOSP builds like /e/OS, LineageOS, or GrapheneOS.

But it's a major departure for Android developers distributing their apps through alternative app markets like the Amazon Appstore, Galaxy Store, and F-Droid. It converts the polytheistic Android ecosystem into an imitation of the monotheistic Apple's iOS ecosystem.

The letter signatories object to Google requiring Android devs who seek to distribute apps through alternative channels to first seek permission from Google, to agree to Google's terms and conditions, to pay a fee, and upload government-issued identification.

"This extends Google's gatekeeping authority beyond its own marketplace into distribution channels where it has no legitimate operational role," the signatories argue. "Developers who choose not to use Google's services should not be forced to register with, and submit to the judgement of, Google."

They also argue that mandatory registration imposes barriers on developers with limited resources, researchers, and academics; raises concerns about privacy and surveillance; extends Google's opaque, unaccountable app review process to a broader set of developers; and raises antitrust and regulatory concerns.

In an email to The Register, Marc Prud'hommeaux, F-Droid board member and an organizer of a prior petition to halt Google's plans, said, "We genuinely hope that Google will listen to the overwhelming community opposition against their threatened lockdown of the Android platform and take this opportunity to reverse course and start rebuilding their reputation as a faithful steward of Android."

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ®