Kettle It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year - if you're an AI aficionado, that is, as chip giant Nvidia, now the most valuable company in the world, is kicking off its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) on Monday.

For this week's episode of The Kettle, Brandon Vigliarolo talks to systems editor Tobias Mann and US editor Avram Piltch about what we can expect this Monday through Wednesday at GTC.

To be brief, gamers are probably going to feel left out since Nvidia seems to have decided renting cloud rigs to them is better than selling consumer hardware, small companies looking for AI chip compromises will be excited, and agentic AI is gonna be so hot that our Mann on the ground this week in San Jose isn't gonna need a jacket.

We're making these predictions in advance of any official word from Nvidia, so we'll see if Tobias ends up being right or wrong - either way, keep an eye out for his reactions during and after GTC.

You can listen to The Kettle here, or find us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. ®