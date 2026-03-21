A decades-long study suggests that your daily caffeine fix might be doing more than jolting you through morning meetings – it could also be quietly helping your brain hold it together.

Researchers from Mass General Brigham tracked more than 130,000 people for over four decades and found that those who regularly consumed moderate amounts of caffeinated coffee or tea had an 18 percent lower risk of developing dementia compared to those who rarely touched the stuff.

Milk IN the teapot: Innovation or abomination? READ MORE

Caffeine swiggers also scored better on some cognitive tests and were less likely to complain about memory slips, according to the study.

Before anyone starts mainlining espresso shots in the name of science, the apparent benefits weren't tied to heroic levels of caffeine intake, just to steady, mid-range consumption – roughly two to three cups a day – suggesting that consistency matters more than turning yourself into a walking coffee bean.

The data comes from the long-running Nurses' Health Study and Health Professionals Follow-Up Study, which repeatedly tracked participants' diets, cognitive performance, and dementia diagnoses over time. Of the cohort, 11,033 people developed dementia, giving researchers a sizeable dataset to work with rather than the usual small-scale snapshot studies.

Participants who stuck to that middle lane appeared to maintain memory and thinking skills more effectively as they aged, with a lower risk of cognitive decline compared to their less-caffeinated peers.

That doesn't mean caffeine is some kind of miracle anti-dementia elixir, sadly depriving Silicon Valley of its next "biohack your brain" pitch deck. The researchers are careful to point out that the findings are observational, meaning that they can spot patterns but can't prove cause and effect.

Still, there are plausible explanations for why caffeine might help. Previous research has linked it to improved blood flow, reduced inflammation, and effects on brain signaling – all things you'd quite like to keep in working order once your warranty starts to expire. Of course, it's also entirely possible that habitual coffee drinkers differ in other ways, such as diet, lifestyle, or socioeconomic factors, which could be doing some of the heavy lifting.

Even so, the sheer length of the study – 43 years – gives it a bit more weight than the usual "scientists watched 12 undergrads for a fortnight" variety. Tracking habits over that kind of timespan is no small feat, and it offers a rare glimpse into how everyday behaviors play out over the long haul.

So while caffeine won't turn you into a genius or stop you from forgetting why you walked into a room, it might help keep the lights on upstairs for a little longer. ®