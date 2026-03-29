Bees and hummingbirds are effectively day-drinking on the job because their lunch is quietly fermenting.

A study by researchers at the University of California Berkeley has found that ethanol is surprisingly common in floral nectar, the sugary fuel that keeps pollinators alive. Yeast feeding on those sugars produces trace amounts of alcohol, and in this study, it showed up in 26 of the 29 plant species sampled.

Most concentrations were barely there, but one sample reached 0.056 percent by weight – roughly 0.1 proof, or just enough to technically count as booze.

That might sound trivial until you consider how these animals eat. An Anna's hummingbird will drink between half and one-and-a-half times its body weight in nectar every day. Based on those intake levels, the researchers estimate the bird is consuming about 0.2 grams of ethanol per kilogram of body weight daily. Bees and other nectar feeders fall into a similar, if slightly lower, range.

Despite that steady intake, pollinators aren't hurtling around flowers in a state of permanent inebriation. The alcohol arrives in small doses spread across the day, and hummingbirds, in particular, burn through energy at such a rate that anything they ingest is rapidly processed.

Lab experiments suggest they're perfectly happy to drink nectar containing up to around one percent alcohol, but start turning their beaks up when concentrations climb higher, with visits dropping sharply at around two percent.

That suggests this isn't just accidental exposure. Nectar already contains compounds like caffeine and nicotine that can nudge animal behavior, and ethanol may do the same. Not enough to leave a hummingbird tipsy, but possibly enough to influence how it feeds or which flowers it sticks with.

There's also evidence these animals aren't just passively tolerating alcohol but actively processing it. Previous work by the same group has detected ethyl glucuronide – a byproduct of ethanol metabolism also used in human alcohol testing – in bird feathers, suggesting their bodies handle booze in familiar ways.

Put simply, if you've got sugar sitting around and microbes nearby, you're going to get fermentation. For nectar feeders, that means alcohol isn't a one-off, it's a constant background feature of their diet. Humans tend to treat alcohol as a special case, something separate from everyday nutrition, but this work suggests that in evolutionary terms it may be anything but.

In other words, while humans argue about moderation, hummingbirds have been quietly mastering it for millions of years. ®