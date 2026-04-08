Updated Amazon is rewarding long-time Kindle users by ditching support for aging devices, though it is trying to "minimize disruption" for existing customers by dangling a 20 percent discount for new models along with an eBook credit.

As Reg readers know, nothing in tech lasts forever, and so from May 20, 2026, Amazon is "discontinuing support for Kindle devices released in 2012 or earlier," the company states in an email to customers today.

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Affected hardware includes first and second-generation Kindle versions, as well as Kindle DX and DX Graphite, Kindle Keyboard, Kindle 4, Kindle Touch, Kindle 5 and Kindle Paperwhite 1st generation.

What does this mean for those customers? They can continue to read books already downloaded on these devices but won't be able to "purchase, borrow, or download additional books on them after that date," the email says.

"If you deregister or factory reset these devices, you will not be able to re-register or use these devices in any way."

Many people prefer to own music, films, comedy series, or books in the old-fashioned way, including newer generations who are fed up with planned obsolescence. Kindle devices aren't expensive "smart" speakers or laptops, but the decision has understandably upset some customers.

Amazon's email says that to "minimize disruption" – and maybe spur a refresh cycle – it is offering a promotional code that gives a fifth off the price of "selected" new Kindle devices and an eBook credit that is then automatically added to the account after purchase.

"Our newer Kindle devices bring meaningful improvements in screen quality, performance, and accessibility – and you'll have access to your complete Kindle library and the Kindle Store," Amazon says.

Customers contacted The Register to say the reason Amazon gave them for its decision was that it can't support old hardware with the latest software. One punter described the decision as a "business choice, not a law of nature."

It "leaves a bad taste for a couple of reasons," he added. "How big is the affected group? Amazon will know this exactly, based on their records of device types and purchasing history of Kindle books. By definition, these are customers with demonstrable brand loyalty. If it is a small group, why give them a one-sided deal that damages trust in the brand?"

"If it is a big group, then are Amazon heading into the same territory as Microsoft and Windows 10 PCs?"

Consigning working devices to "landfill or recycling for technical and commercial convenience" is a bad choice, he added, and "rendering them useless is deliberately wasteful."

The "moderate" discount on a newer device didn't curry favor with some either.

"A discount on something you hadn't wanted to spend in the first place is a lopsided deal. The benefit of the discount is predicated on avoiding disruption that Amazon are choosing to create," a customer told us. ®

Updated at 13.49 UTC on April 8, 2026, to add:

The Reg asked Amazon to comment on the points raised by disgruntled customers. Instead, it decided to send a statement that reiterates what it told customers in its earlier email.

"Starting May 20, 2026, customers using Kindle and Kindle Fire devices released in 2012 and earlier will no longer be able to purchase, borrow, or download new content via the Kindle Store. These models have been supported for at least 14 years — some as long as 18 years — but technology has come a long way in that time, and these devices will no longer be supported moving forward. We are notifying those still actively using them and offering promotions to help with the transition to newer devices. Their accounts and Kindle Library also remain fully accessible through the free Kindle app and Kindle for Web."