Britain's cyber agency is warning that AI-fuelled bug hunting is about to flush out years of buried flaws, leaving defenders scrambling to keep up.

In a blog post on Friday, Ollie Whitehouse, CTO of the UK's National Cyber Security Center, said organizations should brace for a looming "patch wave," driven by a backlog of weaknesses now being exposed faster than many teams can realistically fix them.

"All organizations have 'technical debt'; a backlog of technical issues – that is both expensive and time-consuming – as a result of prioritising short-term gains over building resilient products," Whitehouse wrote.

"Artificial Intelligence, when used by sufficiently-skilled and knowledgeable individuals, is showing the ability to exploit this technical debt at scale and at pace across the technology ecosystem," he added. The result, according to NCSC, is likely to be a "forced correction" as those weaknesses are uncovered and addressed in bulk.

That warning lands just as vendors roll out tools built to do exactly that. Models like Anthropic's Claude Mythos and OpenAI's GPT-5.5-Cyber promise to find and fix bugs before attackers do, but the same capability also lowers the barrier to finding them in the first place.

"We are expecting an influx of updates to address vulnerabilities across all severities, and expect a number to be critical," Whitehouse wrote.

The cyber agency is urging teams to get ahead of the incoming flood by shrinking their exposed footprint. "All organizations must take steps to identify and minimise their internet-facing (and other externally-exposed) attack surfaces as soon as is possible," Whitehouse said, adding that defenders should "prioritise technologies on your perimeter and then work inwards."

Even then, patching alone will not be enough; Whitehouse notes that unsupported or end-of-life systems may need to be replaced altogether.

"Prepare to patch quickly, more often, and at scale," is the message from the NCSC. In practice, that means a lot more fixes landing at once, and a lot less time to get them done. ®