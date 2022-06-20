Sign in

Know the difference between a bin and /bin unless you want a new doorstop

Short sharp loss of privileges for poor sysadmin who emptied that directory

Richard Speed Mon 20 Jun 2022 // 08:30 UTC

Who, Me? The UK has bins, the US prefers trashcans, and computers like their /bin. How do you think today's episode of Who, Me? is going to go?

Our story takes us back to the early 1990s when our reader, Regomized as "Jeremy," was a young PhD student in a biology lab.

"Our supervisor was very fond of technology, and of looking good in the department," he told us, "and one year he found himself with some spare money from a grant."

We'll pause while academics wipe the tea they will have sprayed over their screen at the words "spare money from a grant" before Jeremy continues his story.

"He decided to buy a shiny new computer for our group," he said. Up until then the team made do with sharing a Mac Classic – good for playing Risk and printing PhD theses, but not much else. However, the supervisor was keen to splash some cash.

"The machine he bought was a Silicon Graphics Indy," said Jeremy, "which was a very funky and shiny machine for the time. It was one of the most powerful computers in the entire department and he rode the wave of prestige this brought."

"Funky" is one word for it. While ostensibly a low-end machine in comparison to its bigger Indigo siblings, the Indy had a ludicrous specification when put up against the average PC of the time. The base model featured a mighty 16MB of RAM with hard disk and video options to boggle the mind. It also had a suitably eye-popping price tag.

The version in Jeremy's lab had a colossal 1GB of hard disk storage, which was stuffed full of graphics demos to show off the computers' capabilities. Perhaps a bit too full, considering the real-world work that the lab needed to do.

"One of the postdocs took on the role of sysadmin for this machine," said Jeremy, "but he didn't appear to have much experience with Unix machines."

Hunting around the disk turned up a very bloated directory called '/bin'.

Bin? The Mac had a bin on the desktop that needed to be emptied. This must be the Indy equivalent, right? Full of stuff that just needed to be cleared. One swift tappity-tap later and /bin was a distant memory.

As was the ability of the very, very expensive box to do anything other than light a baleful power LED. Our postdoc had managed to transform Silicon Graphics' finest into a lump of redundant silicon.

"Cue much hair-pulling and despair," said Jeremy. "It didn't have an optical drive, and there was no easy way to restore all those lost files."

It was the team in the genetics lab that saved the day – they had an array of Indies burning CPU cycles on DNA sequencing. One was liberated and used to get Jeremy's machine up and running once more. Unsurprisingly, the postdoc responsible was swiftly relieved of his administration duties.

As for what became of the resurrected Indy, other than as a means of showing off, there wasn't a lot of use for it, as it turned out. It spent the next two years being used for browsing the web and creating the occasional poster.

Still, as a lesson in knowing difference between a bin and /bin, we'd argue it was invaluable.

Has anyone not accidentally deleted something very important that seemed irrelevant? How did you recover from the black screen of non-bootability? Tell all with an email to Who, Me? ®

97 Comments

Similar topics

Broader topics

Other stories you might like

  • If Twitter forgets your timeline preference, and you're using Safari, this is why
    Privacy through amnesia not ideal for remembering user choice
    Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Mon 20 Jun 2022 // 20:53 UTC

    Apple's Intelligent Tracking Protection (ITP) in Safari has implemented privacy through forgetfulness, and the result is that users of Twitter may have to remind Safari of their preferences.

    Apple's privacy technology has been designed to block third-party cookies in its Safari browser. But according to software developer Jeff Johnson, it keeps such a tight lid on browser-based storage that if the user hasn't visited Twitter for a week, ITP will delete user set preferences.

    So instead of seeing "Latest Tweets" – a chronological timeline – Safari users returning to Twitter after seven days can expect to see Twitter's algorithmically curated tweets under its "Home" setting.

    Continue reading
  • DRAM prices to drop 3-8% due to Ukraine war, inflation
    Wait, we’ll explain
    Dylan Martin Mon 20 Jun 2022 // 19:48 UTC

    As the world continues to grapple with unrelenting inflation for many products and services, the trend of rising prices is expected to have the opposite impact on memory chips for PCs, servers, smartphones, graphics processors, and other devices.

    Taiwanese research firm TrendForce said Monday that DRAM pricing for commercial buyers is forecast to drop around three to eight percent across those markets in the third quarter compared to the previous three months. Even prices for DDR5 modules in the PC market could drop as much as five percent from July to September.

    This could result in DRAM buyers, such as system vendors and distributors, reducing prices for end users if they hope to stimulate demand in markets like PC and smartphones where sales have waned. We suppose they could try to profit on the decreased memory prices, but with many people tightening their budgets, we hope this won't be the case.

    Continue reading
  • Intel demands $625m in interest from Europe on overturned antitrust fine
    Chip giant still salty
    Tobias Mann Mon 20 Jun 2022 // 19:21 UTC

    Having successfully appealed Europe's €1.06bn ($1.2bn) antitrust fine, Intel now wants €593m ($623.5m) in interest charges.

    In January, after years of contesting the fine, the x86 chip giant finally overturned the penalty, and was told it didn't have to pay up after all. The US tech titan isn't stopping there, however, and now says it is effectively seeking damages for being screwed around by Brussels.

    According to official documents [PDF] published on Monday, Intel has gone to the EU General Court for “payment of compensation and consequential interest for the damage sustained because of the European Commissions refusal to pay Intel default interest."

    Continue reading

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2022

Do not sell my personal information Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs