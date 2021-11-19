Windows 11 has continued to notch up known issues as Microsoft admitted to problems in the Intel Smart Sound department and Microsoft Installer following a security update.

The former turned up earlier this week, when Microsoft realised that "certain versions" of drivers for Intel Smart Sound Technology (SST) could tip Windows 11 into a blue screen (of death). The driver involved is IntcAudioBus.sys and file versions 10.29.0.5152 and earlier or 10.30.0.5152 and earlier are affected.

The workaround is, unsurprisingly, to get an updated driver from one's OEM. 10.30.00.5714 and later or 10.29.00.5714 and later should do it, according to Microsoft. Slightly confusingly, "for addressing this issue, 10.30.x versions are not newer than 10.29.x versions." The key bit is the last of the version number.

While a compatibility block was flung up to prevent any more users with sound drivers not to Windows 11's taste updating the OS, others optimistically applying the company's security patches may not have been so lucky.

KB5007215 was dispensed to the faithful on 9 November and, as well as noting problems with connecting to print servers in the patch's known issues, yesterday Microsoft had to add one of its side effects to the Windows release health dashboard. In this case the Microsoft Installer has been left unwell following the update (or its later siblings) and could "have issues repairing or updating apps."

One of the affected apps is part of Kaspersky's Endpoint Security 11 for Windows. Kaspersky noted that while its app would remain functioning correctly, problems might happen when updating or changing the scope of the application.

Kaspersky's recommendation is to temporarily hold off from the update (Microsoft said it is "working on a resolution and will provide a new update in an upcoming release"). Otherwise the mitigation appears to be an uninstall and reinstall of the afflicted application.

Very much the software equivalent of turning it off and on again. Even in 2021, the old ways remain the best, it seems. ®