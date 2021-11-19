Sign in

Intel audio drivers give Windows 11 the blues and Microsoft Installer borked following security update

Known issues list continues to grow

Richard Speed Fri 19 Nov 2021 // 19:45 UTC

Windows 11 has continued to notch up known issues as Microsoft admitted to problems in the Intel Smart Sound department and Microsoft Installer following a security update.

The former turned up earlier this week, when Microsoft realised that "certain versions" of drivers for Intel Smart Sound Technology (SST) could tip Windows 11 into a blue screen (of death). The driver involved is IntcAudioBus.sys and file versions 10.29.0.5152 and earlier or 10.30.0.5152 and earlier are affected.

The workaround is, unsurprisingly, to get an updated driver from one's OEM. 10.30.00.5714 and later or 10.29.00.5714 and later should do it, according to Microsoft. Slightly confusingly, "for addressing this issue, 10.30.x versions are not newer than 10.29.x versions." The key bit is the last of the version number.

While a compatibility block was flung up to prevent any more users with sound drivers not to Windows 11's taste updating the OS, others optimistically applying the company's security patches may not have been so lucky.

KB5007215 was dispensed to the faithful on 9 November and, as well as noting problems with connecting to print servers in the patch's known issues, yesterday Microsoft had to add one of its side effects to the Windows release health dashboard. In this case the Microsoft Installer has been left unwell following the update (or its later siblings) and could "have issues repairing or updating apps."

One of the affected apps is part of Kaspersky's Endpoint Security 11 for Windows. Kaspersky noted that while its app would remain functioning correctly, problems might happen when updating or changing the scope of the application.

Kaspersky's recommendation is to temporarily hold off from the update (Microsoft said it is "working on a resolution and will provide a new update in an upcoming release"). Otherwise the mitigation appears to be an uninstall and reinstall of the afflicted application.

Very much the software equivalent of turning it off and on again. Even in 2021, the old ways remain the best, it seems. ®

14 Comments

Similar topics

Other stories you might like

  • Lawsuit accusing Robinhood and Citadel Securities of colluding to stop GameStop shares from skyrocketing thrown out by judge

    There's not enough evidence, judge ruled
    Katyanna Quach Fri 19 Nov 2021 // 23:28 UTC

    A federal judge dismissed the proposed class-action lawsuit accusing retail brokerage biz Robinhood of colluding with trading firm Citadel Securities to prevent people from purchasing GameStop and other so-called meme stocks, earlier this year.

    Share prices from the likes of GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings, BlackBerry, and Nokia Oyj skyrocketed in January. Internet traders swiping on the Robinhood app inflated prices in an attempt to push back on Wall Street finance houses shorting the securities.

    Robinhood users started furiously buying the stocks and as the prices climbed higher and higher, the company suddenly blocked customers from purchasing more shares on its app. Users were only allowed to sell and as a result, GameStop and other companies' market value began to plummet.

    Continue reading

  • Friday FOSS fest: Franz, RamBox, Pidgin and more

    And lo, it was foretold, punter shall speak unto punter from a single app
    Liam Proven in Prague Fri 19 Nov 2021 // 23:11 UTC

    Most modern chat systems are entirely proprietary: proprietary clients, talking proprietary protocols to proprietary servers. There's no need for this: there are free open standards for one-to-one and one-to-many comms for precisely this sort of system, and some venerable clients are still a lot more capable than you might remember.

    But as it is today, if you need to be on more than one chat system at once, the official way is to install their client app, meaning multiple clients – or at best, multiple tabs open in your web browsers. Most of these "clients" are JavaScript web apps anyway, running inside Electron – an embedded Chromium-based single-site browser. Which is fine, but Chrome is famously memory-hungry.

    There is a brute-force way round this: have one app that embeds lots of separate Electron instances in tabs. There are a few of these around – first came RamBox, followed by Franz. Both use the "freemium" model: there's a completely functional free client, plus subscriptions for extra features. If you prefer to avoid such things, both services have no-cost forks: Ferdi from Franz and Hamsket from RamBox. A newer rival still is Station.

    Continue reading

  • US Defense Department invites four cloud firms to seek contracts for JEDI replacement system

    Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle deemed worthy
    Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Fri 19 Nov 2021 // 22:30 UTC

    After cancelling its contentious Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) Cloud contract solicitation in July, the US Department of Defense (DoD) promised a followup request for proposals to provide cloud services for national defense under a less catchy acronym, the Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability (JWCC).

    The Pentagon at the time said its $10bn JEDI cloud contract – the award of which to Microsoft triggered a bitter legal dispute and accusations of political favoritism by spurned contender Amazon – no longer met its needs. But it added that its JWCC solicitation would be "a multi-cloud/multi-vendor Indefinite Delivery-Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract" and assured both Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) that it would seek proposals from the two firms because each could meet its needs.

    The DoD went further still, offering hope of recurring defense revenue to less successful cloud firms. It teased that it "will immediately engage with industry and continue its market research to determine whether any other US-based hyperscale [cloud service providers] can also meet the DoD’s requirements."

    Continue reading

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2021

Do not sell my personal information Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs